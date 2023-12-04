We are Local
Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office warning of phone scam

The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office is warning of a phone scam demanding payment for fines and court costs.
The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a phone scam demanding payment for fines and court costs.(MGN)
By Zane Culjat
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a phone scam demanding payment for fines and court costs. Scammers are apparently using deputies’ names and false badge numbers.

SCSO reminds the public that they will not demand payment or solicit money for the office.

Suspicious activity should be reported by phone to (402) 593-2288.

