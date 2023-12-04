Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Patchy freezing fog to start, a few showers by the afternoon

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Be careful on the roads as a little patchy freezing fog is what we’re First Alerting you to on a Monday morning. That could be an issue in spots through about 9am before temps climb above freezing. Elevated surfaces would be what could see a little light icing early this morning. Keep an eye on the car temp as you’re driving around as that will tell you if you could see slick spots.

After 9am we’ll see some sunshine break through at times and that will continue through midday. More clouds will return along with a cold front later this afternoon after 2pm.

There is also a small chance of a few showers after 2pm through about 7pm as the cold front moves through. They shouldn’t amount to much but don’t be surprised if you see a few.

A cooler day in the 40s is again likely Tuesday before a warming trend starts up Wednesday. Highs in the 50s Wednesday will feel pretty good but the record highs in the forecast Thursday will be the talker. We’ll likely make it into the lower 60s putting a record high in jeopardy.

