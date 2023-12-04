We are Local
Police respond to reported stabbing at west Omaha retailer

Police are investigating a stabbing that was reported in northwest Omaha on Monday afternoon.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are investigating after a reported stabbing at a west Omaha retailer.

Omaha Police were called to the Habitat for Humanity ReStore at 108th and West Maple Road around 3:15 p.m.

Dispatch confirmed to 6 News one person was taken to Bergan Mercy Hospital for treatment of their injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

