Police respond to reported stabbing at west Omaha retailer
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are investigating after a reported stabbing at a west Omaha retailer.
Omaha Police were called to the Habitat for Humanity ReStore at 108th and West Maple Road around 3:15 p.m.
Dispatch confirmed to 6 News one person was taken to Bergan Mercy Hospital for treatment of their injuries.
--
This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.
