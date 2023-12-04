LIVE AT 2 P.M.: Pillen to give update on school districts’ implementation of property tax relief

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Jim Pillen is having a news conference on Monday afternoon to “congratulate public school districts which have delivered on the promise of providing property tax relief to their communities.”

Norris School District Superintendent Dr. Brian Maschmann, Elwood School District Superintendent Daren Hatch, and Nebraska Commissioner of Education Dr. Brian Maher are expected to join the governor in his news conference, which is expected to underscore the administration’s expectation for schools to participate in ongoing property tax relief.

Shortly after he was sworn into office in January, Pillen and several Nebraska lawmakers announced they would be submitting a tax relief package with the goal of providing funds for education while simultaneously easing state property taxes. The Omaha Public Schools superintendent was among those meeting with Pillen’s transition team in an advisory capacity on the initiative.

In May, the governor signed a bill establishing an annual cap on how much school districts can increase property tax requests, while also increasing the amount of relief granted under the Property Tax Credit Act.

In September, the governor called on school superintedents across Nebraska to use state-issued funds for property tax relief, and not spend them on other priorities.

State lawmakers also passed an education-related property tax relief bill in 2021, which allowed Nebraska property owners to apply a school tax credit to their 2020 state tax filings.

