Omaha Police investigating Sunday shooting

Omaha Police are investigating after two people were hurt in a Sunday afternoon shooting.
Omaha Police are investigating after two people were hurt in a Sunday afternoon shooting.(Pexels)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating after two people were hurt in a Sunday afternoon shooting.

OPD tells 6 News they were called to the area of 49th and Hamilton Streets just after 4 p.m. and found evidence of a shooting.

About half an hour later, dispatch told officers a male and a female walked into Nebraska Medicine with gunshot wounds. The victims, ages 23 and 22, both have non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP.

