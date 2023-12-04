Omaha man gets probation for attempted escape from custody at hospital

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The man accused of trying to escape custody from a hospital in Omaha took a plea deal in court Friday.

Cameron Craddock pleaded no contest in Douglas County District Court to one charge of attempted escape from custody, which was reduced from the initial charge of escape from custody.

On Aug. 29, Craddock was in custody at Bergan Mercy Hospital when staff removed his restraints so he could get an MRI.

Craddock then allegedly took off running and had to be tased twice before he was taken back into custody.

Craddock had already been facing a litany of charges for a similar but separate incident. In that case, he pleaded no contest to operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, while several other charges were dropped.

In total, Craddock was sentenced to one year probation and had his driver’s license revoked for two years.

