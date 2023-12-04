We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Omaha man dies after being struck by train

An Omaha man died after being struck by a train in the south-central part of the city last week.
An Omaha man died after being struck by a train in the south-central part of the city last week.(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man died after being struck by a train in the south-central part of the city last week.

Omaha Police tells 6 News officers were called to the railroad tracks near 60th and V Streets around 11:25 p.m. Friday. They met with two witnesses, who stated the train struck a man, identified as Timothy Flint, 33, of Omaha.

The train engineer said he saw Flint walking on the tracks. He hit the emergency brakes, but could not stop in time before striking Flint. The train was going 55 miles per hour at the time. Flint was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

70th & Grover December 4, 2023
Guests react to Monday morning homicide at central Omaha hotel
Omaha Police confirm a man died in an early-morning crash in central Omaha.
Driver dies in early-morning crash in central Omaha
Omaha fire investigators are working to pin down the cause of a recreational vehicle blaze...
Two displaced after RV catches fire in east Omaha
Crash in south-central Iowa kills two Omaha teens, injures another
Crash in south-central Iowa kills two Omaha teens, injures another
Rail union says Union Pacific layoffs of over 1,000 track maintenance workers jeopardizes safety

Latest News

A driver was injured Monday morning when she slid on ice right into a train in southwest Lincoln.
Woman injured as car slides into train in southwest Lincoln
Gov. Jim Pillen held a press conference Monday to congratulate some public school districts...
Gov. Pillen congratulates public schools on prioritizing property tax relief
Omaha Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in the parking lot of a west Omaha...
BREAKING: Omaha Police investigating after man injured in stabbing
A vehicle fire caused quite the slowdown on westbound Interstate 80 during Monday afternoon's...
BREAKING: I-80 WB slows to crawl after vehicle fire
The Better Business Bureau is warning of social media ad scams -- especially prevalent during...
Better Business Bureau offers tips against social media scams