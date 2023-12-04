Omaha man dies after being struck by train

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man died after being struck by a train in the south-central part of the city last week.

Omaha Police tells 6 News officers were called to the railroad tracks near 60th and V Streets around 11:25 p.m. Friday. They met with two witnesses, who stated the train struck a man, identified as Timothy Flint, 33, of Omaha.

The train engineer said he saw Flint walking on the tracks. He hit the emergency brakes, but could not stop in time before striking Flint. The train was going 55 miles per hour at the time. Flint was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.