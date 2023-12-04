We are Local
Man formally charged with murder of 17-year-old in Omaha

The suspect accused of killing Mauricio Chavez in a shooting last month appeared in court Monday.
Zadik Motino is charged with the murder of 17-year-old Mauricio Chavez in Omaha.
Zadik Motino is charged with the murder of 17-year-old Mauricio Chavez in Omaha.(MGN Image)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The man arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old in Omaha appeared in court Monday.

Zadik Motino, 18, was formally charged with second-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and prohibited possession of a firearm. He also has an active felony warrant out of Sarpy County.

Zadik Motino, 18.
Zadik Motino, 18.(Omaha Police Department)

On Nov. 18, Omaha Police responded to Sippin’ Sirens bar near 42nd and H streets for a reported shooting. On arrival, officers found 17-year-old Mauricio Chavez of Council Bluffs suffering from a gunshot wound.

Chavez was transported by ambulance to Nebraska Medicine with life-saving measures in progress. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The investigation remains ongoing.

---

A GoFundMe has been set up for Chavez’s family.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

