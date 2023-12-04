We are Local
Iowa State to play Memphis in AutoZone Liberty Bowl on Dec. 29

Iowa State running back Abu Sama III (24) runs for a touchdown during the first half of an...
Iowa State running back Abu Sama III (24) runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas State Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Clayton Collier
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -Iowa State (7-5)  will take on Memphis (9-3) in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl on Friday, December 29.

The Cyclones will play a true road contest, with the game taking place at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, the Tigers home field. Iowa State came away with the 21-20 victory when both teams matched up in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl in 2017.

This marks the sixth bowl big for the Cyclones in the last seven seasons. The Tigers are bowl eligible for a tenth straight-season, the longest active streak among non-Power Five teams and the ninth-longest overall.

The AutoZone Liberty Bowl kicks off at 2:30 p.m.

