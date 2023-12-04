Fremont County, Iowa, authorities warning of fake jewelry scam

SIDNEY, Iowa (WOWT) - The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents and visitors of an uptick in fraudulent activity involving people claiming to sell authentic jewelry.

FCSO said in a social media post deputies made contact Sunday with a white 2015 Infiniti QX80 with Alabama plates on Highway 2 near Farragut. Page County authorities reported a man in a suit tried to flag down cars to sell items from the roadway; they were identified and released in Fremont County without being charged.

Area agencies have received multiple complaints in recent weeks about people approaching citizens in public spaces claiming to sell high-quality jewelry at discounted prices and using persuasive tactics to do so. The jewelry being peddled is of little to no actual value. Victims have reported purchasing items they were told were authentic, only to find out they had fallen victim to a fraud scheme.

If you see the aforementioned vehicle, FCSO warns do not stop; call law enforcement and file a report.

The sheriff’s office also reminds residents and visitors to be vigilant and trust your instincts. If you see suspicious activity, report it.

