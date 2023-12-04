We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Drone video shows 67-year-old manatee Romeo isolated in filthy tank at Miami Seaquarium

Authorities are stepping in to help with relocation after video of the neglected manatee went viral on social media. (SOURCE: @UrgentSeas / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. (Gray News) – Heartbreaking video captured by a whistleblowing organization showing a manatee kept in isolation at a Florida aquarium is prompting officials to take action.

UrgentSeas, an organization that exposes the mistreatment of animals in zoos and aquariums, took the video on Nov. 13 at the Miami Seaquarium. Drone video shows 67-year-old manatee Romeo swimming by himself in a dirty tank at the aquarium.

After the footage went viral on social media over the weekend, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said on Monday it is stepping in to help.

The department is working with “an experienced team of manatee rescue and rehabilitation experts to assist with the transport effort of manatees from Miami Seaquarium.”

UrgentSeas said the department is expected to remove Romeo, Juliet, and another manatee from the Miami Seaquarium to a Manatee Rescue & Rehabilitation Partnership facility within the next week.

The move will be risky for the manatees, according to UrgentSeas, but is necessary as the creatures’ health continues to fail from their containment.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police confirm a man died in an early-morning crash in central Omaha.
Driver dies in early-morning crash in central Omaha
Omaha fire investigators are working to pin down the cause of a recreational vehicle blaze...
Two displaced after RV catches fire in east Omaha
Crash in south-central Iowa kills two Omaha teens, injures another
Crash in south-central Iowa kills two Omaha teens, injures another
Rail union says Union Pacific layoffs of over 1,000 track maintenance workers jeopardizes safety
BREAKING NEWS
One person dies in overnight crash along Interstate 80

Latest News

Actor Jonathan Majors arrives at court for a trial on his domestic violence case, Monday, Dec....
Opening statements begin in Jonathan Majors assault trial in New York
A man was sentenced to one year on probation for attempting to escape custody at an Omaha...
Omaha man gets probation for attempted escape from custody at hospital
Mark Sheppard participates during a Q&A panel on day two at Wizard World at the Donald E...
‘Supernatural’ actor Mark Sheppard recovering from ‘6 massive heart attacks’
Zadik Motino is charged with the murder of 17-year-old Mauricio Chavez in Omaha.
Man formally charged with murder of 17-year-old in Omaha