Afghan Community Day aims to educate, protect refugee population

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Refugees in Omaha from Afghanistan can hopefully sleep more comfortably tonight with more knowledge about the new community they’re living in.

In the last few years, the Afghan population in Omaha and Nebraska has nearly tripled, especially since the fall of the government and the takeover of the Taliban.

Many of those refugees are still adjusting to American Midwestern life.

“They are extremely happy and fortunate to live here, I think the main challenge here is how do you navigate the city, being new to a new environment, new culture, new system,” says Mustafa Babak, who has been living in Omaha for the last two years.

Babak is also the Executive Director of the Afghan American Foundation, a nationwide advocacy and education organization for Afghans living in the U.S.

Sunday afternoon, Babak and family members attended the Afghan Community Safety Day, hosted by the Nebraska Afghan Community Center, NACC, which hoped to make refugees feel more comfortable in the Omaha community.

“A lot of these immigrants have gone through a lot of trauma, difficult journeys, and they finally made it to a safe environment,” Babak says. “And now it’s extremely important for them to understand how laws work here, what are different opportunities, how do you keep your environment and your home safe.”

The event welcomed OneWorld and the Douglas County Health Department, which educated these new community members on health issues like diabetes, and helped families and children get the most up-to-date vaccinations.

But perhaps the most important part of the event was the presence of the Omaha Police and the Omaha Fire Department.

“That’s a big thing for the people because they think, ‘they’re here, they’re caring about us,’ so it’s not only for the mainstream Americans but the refugees and others to be new members of society,” says Mohammed Sahil with NACC.

Sahil says it’s hard for many Afghans to trust law enforcement because they couldn’t always when they were back home.

That means that if an Afghan community member became a victim of a crime, they likely won’t report it out of fear of retaliation or mistrust. In fact, Sahil says many of those in the Omaha Afghan community don’t even know how to report a crime or an emergency, which is unsafe.

That’s a big reason for Sunday’s event, he says.

“Right now, we have so much stuff going on in the world, especially in the Middle East, and that is creating some sort of.. people are pushing that to hate crimes here, so we want to give that tool to our community to make sure they have the tool. If they see something in their community, to [be able to] report it to the law enforcement.”

Mohammad says it’s all about making sure this group knows they’re just as much part of the community in Omaha as everybody else is.

Babak adds that the first step is making Afghans feel comfortable in their new society and in their new jobs and lives. The next step is gaining permanent American citizenship.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.