We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

6-planet solar system found in Milky Way galaxy with all planets in sync

A 6-planet solar system was found in the galaxy.
A 6-planet solar system was found in the galaxy.(THIBAUT ROGER/NCCR PLANETS)
By CNN newsource staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 8:03 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Astronomers have discovered a rare family of six planets about 100 light years from Earth.

The exo-planets are larger than the Earth but smaller than Neptune.

The planets are in a little-understood class called sub-Neptunes, commonly found orbiting sun-like stars in the Milky Way.

What makes this one so rare is that this planetary system is in resonance, meaning that it orbits the sun in a celestial dance where all six planets align every few orbits.

Even rarer, little has changed since the system formed more than one billion years ago.

This revelation could shed light on the evolution of planets and the origin of prevalent sub-Neptunes in our galaxy.

The findings were published Wednesday in the journal Nature.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BREAKING NEWS
One person dies in overnight crash along Interstate 80
Crash in south-central Iowa kills two Omaha teens, injures another
Crash in south-central Iowa kills two Omaha teens, injures another
An Omaha house fire blamed on unattended cooking sent six people to be checked out late Friday.
Omaha cooking fire sends six to hospital for treatment
Omaha Police confirm a man died in an early-morning crash in central Omaha.
Driver dies in early-morning crash in central Omaha
How to Watch Missouri vs. Nebraska NCAA Volleyball: December 2

Latest News

Omaha's Afghan community came together Sunday for a community safety and education day.
Afghan Community Day aims to educate, protect refugee population
FILE: This image provided by the U.S. Navy shows the USS Carney in the Mediterranean Sea on...
3 commercial ships hit by missiles in Houthi attack in Red Sea, US warship downs 3 drones
Heavy bombardments were reported overnight and into Sunday in the area of Khan Younis and the...
Israel says military offensive in crowded southern Gaza will be ‘no less strength’ than in the north
FILE - Former Detroit Tigers manager Jim Leyland watches batting practice before a spring...
Jim Leyland elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame, becomes 23rd manager in Cooperstown