6 First Alert Forecast - Chilly and breezy Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Low clouds and foggy conditions were slow to move out this morning, making for another gray start to the day. We saw a few breaks in the clouds during the early afternoon before thicker cloud cover moved back in ahead of a cold front. The clouds kept temperatures cool, with highs struggling to reach the low 40s around the metro. Temperatures should remain in the low 40s for the early evening hours.

Monday Evening Forecast (WOWT)

A few rain showers developed along the cold front, and have been pushing through central Nebraska. Most of the rain will stay west of Omaha, but could affect areas around Columbus, David City, Schuyler, York, and Lincoln. A stray sprinkle or brief shower can’t be ruled out in the metro, but most of us likely stay dry. Once the cold front moves through by mid-evening any rain chances will come to an end.

Light rain showers west of Omaha (WOWT)

Breezy northwest winds will kick in overnight behind the cold front. Temperatures will not turn all that cold, but we will slowly fall into the 30s by morning. With northwest winds gusting up to 20 or 30mph, it will certainly feel cold to start the day. More clouds are likely in the morning, but we should hopefully see at least some sunshine by the afternoon. Winds should back off through the day, but it will be another cool afternoon thanks to the clouds with temperatures struggling to get out of the 30s for the metro. We should see highs in the low 40s, with slightly warmer conditions to the west and south of Omaha were highs could reach the upper 40s.

Tuesday's Forecast (WOWT)

A more significant warm-up is expected for Wednesday and Thursday as sunnier skies finally return along with a south to southwest wind. Highs on Wednesday push into the 50s, 10 to 15 degrees above average. The southwest wind could be a bit on the breezy side Wednesday afternoon. Lighter winds are expected on Thursday with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures could actually approach record levels, climbing into the upper 50s or even low 60s for much of the area. The record high in Omaha is 61°, we should be very close to that number Thursday afternoon.

Near record highs possible Thursday (WOWT)

Cooler conditions return by the end of the week with highs falling back into the 40s. The forecast remains generally dry through the week, but a storm system passing by to our south Friday night into Saturday could spread some light rain or snow into pars of southern Nebraska and Iowa. Stay tuned for updates as the track of that system is nailed down through the week.

High temperatures this week (WOWT)

