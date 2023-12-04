We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

4 killed, including a 1-year-old boy, in a shooting at a Dallas home

Dallas Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Sunday that left four...
Dallas Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Sunday that left four people dead, including a 1-year-old boy.(Source: WFAA/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — Four people, including a 1-year-old boy, were killed and a 15-year-old girl was injured in a shooting at a Dallas home, police said.

Officers responding to the home Sunday afternoon in the far southeast area of the city found that five people had been shot. Three adults died at the scene; the 1-year-old boy and 15-year-old were taken to a hospital, where the 1-year-old died and the teen was in stable condition.

Police said Sunday that a suspect was not in custody but that it was believed to be an isolated incident. There were no updates to release Monday morning, police said.

The Dallas County medical examiner’s office has identified those killed as Logan De La Cruz, 1; Vanessa De La Cruz, 20; Karina Lopez, 33; and Jose Lopez, 50.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police confirm a man died in an early-morning crash in central Omaha.
Driver dies in early-morning crash in central Omaha
Omaha fire investigators are working to pin down the cause of a recreational vehicle blaze...
Two displaced after RV catches fire in east Omaha
Crash in south-central Iowa kills two Omaha teens, injures another
Crash in south-central Iowa kills two Omaha teens, injures another
Rail union says Union Pacific layoffs of over 1,000 track maintenance workers jeopardizes safety
BREAKING NEWS
One person dies in overnight crash along Interstate 80

Latest News

Taylor Swift performs at the Monumental stadium during her Eras Tour concert in Buenos Aires,...
Taylor Swift breaks another Billboard record
Members of Omaha's Afghan community came together Sunday for a community safety day.
Omaha's Afghan refugees attend community safety day
The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a phone scam demanding payment for fines and...
Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office warning of phone scam
Target is offering new alcohol-free products from brands including NOPE, Ghia and Surely.
Target expands nonalcoholic drink lineup with several new brands