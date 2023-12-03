Two displaced after RV catches fire in east Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha fire investigators are working to pin down the cause of a recreational vehicle blaze that displaced two people late Saturday.

OFD tells 6 News they were initially dispatched to a vehicle fire near 16th and Ellison Avenue around 9:15 p.m. Police found an RV there being used as a residence. Smoke and flames were seen on approach and a working fire was declared.

Crews were able to extinguish the flames within 10 minutes. No one was inside at the time and no injuries were reported, although one cat remains unaccounted for.

The RV is estimated to be a total loss.

