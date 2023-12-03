We are Local
Omaha Lancers host skate for visually-impaired

An Omaha nonprofit teamed up with the Lancers hockey team to put on a special skate Sunday.
By Erin Hartley
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some very special skaters had a chance to hit the ice Sunday alongside some of the pros.

Outlook Enrichment teamed up with the Omaha Lancers to give those with visual impairments some one-on-one time on the rink.

For many of the skaters, this was their first time ever on ice. However that didn’t stop them from taking on a new challenge.

“Especially if you’re the only one who can’t see, you kind of feel like everybody is looking at you. So this is a chance for everybody to get together and kind of make a fool of ourselves together as a group and no judgements,” says Community Events Coordinator for Outlook Enrichment, Megan Mackie.

“I’ve been to a Lancers game several years ago, but this is actually a chance to get out on the ice and just experience that,” says new skater Mickie Saltzman.

Both the skaters and pro-players agree it gives them all a new perspective on the challenges that different people face every day.

