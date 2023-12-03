We are Local
No. 15 Creighton rolls past Nebraska 89-60 to avenge last year’s loss. Scheierman scores 24 points

Creighton guard Baylor Scheierman (55) celebrates after making a 3-point basket during the...
Creighton guard Baylor Scheierman (55) celebrates after making a 3-point basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Nebraska, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Baylor Scheierman scored 20 of his 24 points in the first half as No. 15 Creighton built a 15-point halftime lead on its way to an 89-60 win over in-state rival Nebraska on Sunday.

The Bluejays (7-1) trailed only twice, the last time with 10 minutes remaining in the first half. Creighton then held Nebraska (7-1) to 16 points the rest of the half while hitting six 3-pointers, three from Scheierman, and 7 of 8 free throws to go up 52-37 at the break.

Creighton, which avenged last season’s 63-53 home loss to the Cornhuskers, stretched the lead to 21 on Steven Ashworth’s layup four minutes into the second half. Nebraska got no closer than 19 points the rest of the way. Creighton’s largest lead was 31.

The Bluejays held Nebraska to 33% shooting, well below its 45% season mark. Nebraska’s 60 points were its fewest of the season. Creighton hit 46% of its shots and 14 of 40 (35%) on 3s.

Creighton has won 20 of its last 25 games against Nebraska and 10 of 12, the last nine of those wins by double digits. Creighton coach Greg McDermott is now the winningest Bluejays coach against the Huskers with 12 victories.

Ashworth, Ryan Kalkbrenner and Trey Alexander each had 13 points for Creighton.

Keisei Tominaga had 20 points to lead Nebraska.

BIG PICTURE

Creighton: The Bluejays’ win improved Creighton to 4-1 in Pinnacle Bank Arena, Nebraska’s home since 2013. No other nonconference team has more than one win in the arena.

Nebraska: The Huskers, who entered the game hitting 34.5% of their 3-point shots, went 1 for 10 in the first half 2 of 22 for the game.

UP NEXT

Nebraska: The Huskers begin Big Ten play Wednesday at Minnesota.

Creighton: The Bluejays host Central Michigan Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

