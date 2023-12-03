No. 1 Nebraska sweeps Missouri to advance to regional

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The top-ranked Huskers are headed to their 12th consecutive NCAA Regional after sweeping Missouri Saturday night in the second round. In front of a crowd of 8, 640 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center, the Huskers (30-1) never trailed in the first two sets, winning 25-14, 25-19.

The Huskers had a hot start, in big part thanks to freshman Bergen Reilly. Reilly served a 7-0 run to begin the match, including three aces. After eventually going up by 11, 23-12, captain Merritt Beason tipped a kill to bring up set point. Ally Batenhorst put the set away with the kill. The Huskers held the Tigers to -.240 in the first game.

Despite a 20-12 lead following an ace from freshman Harper Murray, Missouri got within five, 22-17. Batenhorst added a kill and Reilly and Andi Jackson teamed up for a roof on a Tiger attack before Nebraska ended up winning the set on a Missouri service error.

The Tigers jumped out to a 9-8 lead early in the third set before a kill from middle blocker Bekka Allick and Reilly’s fourth ace of the match gave the Huskers the lead. Missouri wasn’t giving up. Later in the set, the Tigers went on a 5-0 run to regain the lead, 15-14. The two teams would trade leads two more times before Nebraska gained control and held onto it. After a Missouri timeout, Allick and Murray combined for two blocks to go up 23-21. Beason ended the match with back-to-back kills.

Beason led the Huskers offense for the second straight night with 12 kills on 23 swings. As a whole, Nebraska had 14 blocks, a season-high in for a three-set match this season.

The Huskers move on to the NCAA Regional where they will host No. 12 Georgia Tech in one regional semifinal at 1 p.m. Thursday on ESPN2. The other two teams traveling to Lincoln for the NCAA Regional are No. 8 Kentucky and No. 9 Arkansas.

The regional final will be played Saturday at 5 p.m.

