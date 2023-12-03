Iowa to play Tennessee in Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Day

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa football team will be returning to Florida when the 17th-ranked Hawkeyes take on No. 21 Tennessee in the 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1 in Orlando, Florida.

The bowl game will take place at Camping World Stadium. The game will be televised on KCRG-TV9 with kickoff set for noon.

The Hawkeyes will be making their 36th bowl game appearance and their third Citrus Bowl appearance.

This matchup will mark the fourth between Iowa and Tennessee. The Hawkeyes are 1-2 against the Volunteers. Tennessee won the only bowl meeting, winning 45-28 in the 2015 TaxSlayer Bowl in Jacksonville. Iowa won the first ever meeting in 1982, winning 28-22 in Atlanta. The Volunteers were also victorious in 1987.

Iowa finished their season with a 10-3 overall record winning the Big Ten West Division title.

