Holiday cheer spreads, North Omaha businesses show what’s to offer during Christmas In the Village event

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It was not only a day of holiday-themed fun for North Omaha, but also support for their businesses.

It was the Empowerment Network’s annual Christmas In the Village event near 24th and Lake streets.

There were horse-drawn carriage rides, games and live music.

But holiday cheer was only part of what the event brought.

It also put a spotlight on many North Omaha businesses, who were able to show off their wares to customers. Items from clothing, accessories and cosmetics—even chiropractic services—were on display.

Organizers said it’s for the sake of a more vibrant North Omaha community.

It comes during ongoing efforts to invest in North Omaha, creating jobs, adding businesses, and attracting tourists to the area through the North Omaha Village Revitalization Plan.

