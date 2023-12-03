We are Local
Driver dies in early-morning crash in central Omaha

Omaha Police are investigating after a driver died in an early-morning crash in central Omaha.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police confirm a man died in an early-morning crash in central Omaha.

OPD tells 6 News they were called to 99th and U Streets for a single-vehicle crash just after 5 a.m. Sunday. An investigation revealed a 2020 Toyota Corolla was headed north on U Street when it left the roadway, struck a curb, went airborne, and slammed into a tree head-on. The engine compartment caught fire; Omaha Fire was able to extinguish the flames.

The driver and lone occupant of the Corolla, identified as Alfredo Garcia Hidalgo, 30, of Omaha, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is still being investigated.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Omaha Police are investigating after a driver died in an early-morning crash in central Omaha.
