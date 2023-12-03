David’s Morning Forecast - Early fog, spotty showers this afternoon

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Low clouds and patchy fog moved in overnight with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. The fog was thickest in western Iowa, but so far no issues have been reported on the roads here to start the day. The fog will thin out through the morning hours and we should see at least a little sunshine this morning before clouds thicken back up for the afternoon.

A storm system spinning by to the southwest of Omaha will bring a chance for some spotty rain or snow showers this afternoon. The best chance for any moisture will be near and west of the Missouri River in eastern and southeastern Nebraska. Any rain or snow should be on the lighter side. With afternoon high temperatures in the low 40s, any snow would melt pretty much as soon as it falls with no significant impacts expected.

Today's High Temperatures (WOWT)

Skies will clear out this evening as the storm system quickly pulls out of the area. Temperatures will drop back into the low 30s and upper 20s by the late evening, with overnight lows once again falling into the low and mid-20s across the area. There is a chance for more patchy fog to develop overnight. The clearing will mean sunshine to start off Monday. The sun and a southwest breeze will help to bring in some slightly warmer air. Highs should reach the upper 40s to around 50 across the area. A cold front will sweep through in the late afternoon and evening bringing more clouds and a few spotty showers.

Sunday Morning 3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Cooler and breezy conditions will move in for Tuesday, dropping highs back into the lower 40s. However, a nice warming trend will kick in on Wednesday. Highs should warm into the upper50s with a breezy southwest wind. The warming trend continues on Thursday with highs pushing toward 60 degrees, a good 20 degrees above average for this time of year. We cool down a bit by the weekend, keeping an eye on a potential storm system that could bring rain or snow to parts of the area by Saturday into Sunday.

First Alert 5 Day Forecast (WOWT)

