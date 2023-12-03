David’s Evening Forecast - Spotty showers evening, warmer Monday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A small area of rain mixed with some snow develop to the west and southwest of Omaha this afternoon. Where the rain was a little heavier, it mixed with some bursts of snow around Wahoo and Lincoln, leaving behind a light coating of snow in a few spots. Temperatures have been in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees, plenty warm enough to melt off most of any snow that falls. The pocket of rain and snow will shift into southeastern Nebraska this evening, staying mainly south of Omaha. A few brief sprinkles or showers are still possible in the metro, but any rain would be light.

Sunday Evening First Alert Forecast (WOWT)

Most of the rain should be moving out of the area by 7 to 8pm, with skies clearing out by Midnight. With the clearing skies, temperatures will drop back into the low and mid-20s across the area. We’ll have to watch from some redevelopment of low clouds or fog by early Monday morning, but it should not be as widespread as what we saw early on Sunday.

Monday's Forecast (WOWT)

Clouds or fog should clear on Monday morning allowing us to finally see some sunshine. Temperatures will warm as well, pushing into the low and mid-40s for most of the area by the early afternoon. A few spots south and west of Omaha may even push close to 50 degrees. A cold front will drop south through the area during the late afternoon bringing more clouds and a few more spotty showers. Any rain will remain on the light side, and should be brief. Breezy northwest winds will arrive Monday night into Tuesday pulling in some cooler air.

Sunday Evening 3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Highs on Tuesday only top out in the low to mid-40s, a bit cooler than Monday. However, a nice warming trend will kick on Wednesday as southwest winds return. Highs should top out in the mid-50s for most of the area, perhaps even a bit warmer for parts of southern Nebraska. By Thursday, we’re talking high temperatures in the low and even mid-60s for the region, around 20 degrees above average for this time of year. Winds should be on the lighter side with plenty of sun, it really appears to be shaping up to be a really nice day. Cooler air returns for the upcoming weekend, but at the moment the forecast appears to stay dry into next week.

First Alert Forecast 5 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.