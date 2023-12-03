Army Reserve troops receive warm welcome after being gone since 2022

ELKHORN, Neb. (WOWT) - Sgt. Cameron Pesek said it felt great be home after more than a year.

“It’s great to have the support of the community and be able to a have a welcome home ceremony,” Pesek said.

He and other members of the Army Reserve 561st Regional Support Group, which is headquartered in Omaha, had a welcome home and uncasing ceremony in Elkhorn Saturday. They had been mobilized to Fort Cavazos, Texas in November 2022, where they provided logistical support to help other Army Reserve and National Guard units who were deploying overseas.

“We ended up assisting 17,500 plus soldiers go through that transition, receive their last equipment, last training, and make sure that they are ready to move down range into a theater somewhere around the world,” said Col. David Newman, commander of the 561st Regional Support Group.

Gov. Jim Pillen was in Elkhorn to help welcome them Saturday.

“When we have troops that have been away, deployed away from home for a year, that’s the least we can do is be out and say thank you on behalf of all Nebraskans,” Pillen said.

For the 561st Regional Support Group, it was a job their members were proud to do.

“It’s about taking care of each other, taking care of our brothers and sisters as they get ready to mobilize,” Newman said. “So it was a very rewarding mission to be able to do that.”

The troop even did a little growing themselves.

“I went down there and I lost almost 70 pounds, got in shape,” Pesek said. “I was able to work on bringing my scores up so I could go apply to be an officer.”

Pillen also said it takes a full community for reservists to serve, whether that be simply neighbors mowing the lawns while the troops are away, to local employers making sure they have thriving careers when they get back.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.