No. 17 Creighton is Sweet Sixteen bound after sweeping Minnesota

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Defending their home court for the final time this season, the No. 17 Bluejays swept the Golden Gophers to punch their tickets to the regional round. It’s the first time in program history the Jays beat Minnesota in the NCAA Tournament, the Gophers having ended Creighton’s season three previous times (2010, 2012, 2019). The second-round victory was also the Bluejays’ second win against Minnesota this season.

Junior Norah Sis had a match-high 16 kills to lift Creighton to a 3-0 win over Minnesota.

Creighton won 25-21, 25-20, 29-27 in front of 2,568 people people, the third-largest crowd in D.J. Sokol Arena history.

In the first set, Creighton strung together a 7-2 run to go up 17-12, forcing a Minnesota timeout. The Gophers responded by cutting the lead to two, 23-21. Senior Kiana Schmitt, whose freshman season was ended by the Gophers in 2019, added a kill and teamed up with 2023 Big East Player of the Year Kendra Wait to give Creighton the set.

The Bluejays rolled in the second set, tallying six blocks and holding Minnesota to 2 kills on .143 hitting. After missing the first match against Minnesota this season, outside hitter Norah Sis recorded a match-high 16 kills Saturday night, including one to force a set point in the second frame. Ava Martin, who had 15 kills, closed on the second set for the Jays after Minnesota got a hand on her swing.

Midway through the third set, Creighton trailed 18-14 before the Jays put together five straight points, which included three kills from Wait to take the lead, 19-18. Both teams traded points until Ellie Bichelmeyer had back-to-back kills to win the set in extras, 29-27.

(3) Creighton continues their postseason run on Thursday when it takes on (2) Louisville in Pittsburgh, PA at 11 a.m. CT. The match will be televised on ESPN2.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.