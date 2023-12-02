We are Local
UNL students and staff brace for possible cuts

All signs point to the axe swinging yet again at the UNL as the University of Nebraska system as a whole stares down a structural deficit.
By John Grinvalds
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Walking through Louise Pound Hall, you’d miss long-time UNL Professor Julia Schleck’s temporary office if you didn’t catch the dangling, orange sticky note.

The English Department is in a kind of exile as Andrews Hall undergoes renovations, but Schleck said those renovation plans got whittled down to the bare necessities, one of the many victims of near-constant budget cuts.

“You have cut so long and so hard that you have not only trimmed the fat, you are starting to get into the bone,” Schleck, a member of the UNL chapter of the American Association of University Professors, said. “And you can walk without fat, but you can’t walk without bones.”

Schleck said it’s a problem that feeds itself: workloads increase for a dwindling staff, making faculty burnout more common and student learning less engaging.

“We’re starting to feel like this is a crisis,” Schleck said.

UNL Chancellor Rodney Bennett’s budget plan includes a $12 million cut. Bennett said he wants to prevent scrapping any academic programs outright, but there’s no promise that will hold.

“I would like to be able to reassure you that there will be no further budget reductions, but that is not the case,” Bennett said. “Our reality is that additional reductions will likely be necessary, and we have already reduced the budget as far as we can without considering academic program eliminations.”

As campus gears up for winter, decision time on those proposed budget cuts is just around the corner. Some professors fear this cut, and others, is just a foregone conclusion. So they said they’re looking for grace in another institution, towering in the Capitol just down the road.

But last legislative session, the University of Nebraska didn’t get what it asked for.

“I want to be responsible to the tax payer and have as lean and effective budget as possible at the University,” said Sen Dave Murman, chair of the Education Committee.

Gov. Jim Pillen wanted to increase NU’s budget by 2%, when NU President Ted Carter asked for 3%. The legislature’s Appropriations Committee compromised on 2.5%, which was a difference of millions of dollars.

“Prioritize their spending,” Sen. Robert Clements, chair of the Appropriations Committee, said. “Enrollment has not been increasing. It’s declined somewhat, and that means change is probably necessary.”

Schleck says, in the coming session, UNL professors will push the legislature for more support, and Sen. Clements said he’s willing to listen.

