Top-seeded Nebraska volleyball sweeps LIU in NCAA Tournament opening round

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) -Nebraska volleyball defeated Long Island University in straight sets in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament Friday night, 25-13, 25-16, 25-22.

With the win, Nebraska improves to 36-1 all-time in first-round NCAA Tournament matches. Despite the sweep, John Cook says his Huskers will need to make significant improvements as they move forward.

“Sometimes you’ve got to win ugly,” he said. “You’re not going to play perfect for this tournament. You’ve just got to find a way to win three games by two points.”

The Huskers breezed through the first set, sprinting out to a 17-6 lead. After an ace from Lexi Rodriguez made it 21-8, kills from Ally Batenhorst, Andi Jackson and Bergen Reilly helped the Huskers finish off the first set, 25-13. Nebraska held LIU to a mere -.040 hitting in the first set.

The Sharks played it closer in the second set, with a Camelia Melendez kill cutting the Nebraska lead to just 15-13. The Huskers responded with an 8-2 spurt to take a commanding 23-15 edge. Maggie Mendelson, starting in place of Bekka Allick, closed out the set with a pair of kills, 25-16.

“I think that, just going in, we knew that their style of volleyball is just a little bit different,” Mendelson said. “Finding our timing against a different style of volleyball is always a little bit difficult at first, but I think we’ll do better next game of finding the right timing. Being able to trust my pin blockers and get those blocks was huge for us, just energy-wise and momentum-wise.”

Long Island came out firing in the third set, establishing an early 8-3 lead. The Sharks continued to hold Nebraska at bay, with an Amaris Smith kill making it 19-16 LIU. Andi Jackson and Merritt Beason turned in kills to bring the set within one, before a Harper Murray block tied it up at 20-20. An LIU hitting error made it 23-22 Nebraska. Beason delivered the final two kills to complete the sweep, 25-22.

“They got better as the match went on and made it a competitive match. A lot of credit to them,” Cook said of LIU. “We’ll need to be better tomorrow.”

Nebraska will face Missouri in the NCAA Second Round on Saturday at 7:00 p.m.. Missouri swept Delaware in their first match, 25-17, 25-22, 25-23.

