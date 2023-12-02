Top 6 on 6: WOWT’s most-watched videos of November 2023
Viewers turned to 6 News in November for several crime stories, including an Omaha murder-suicide.
(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most-watched videos, most-clicked stories, and most-engaged social media posts for November 2023.
WOWT’s Top 6 videos
6. Teen killed in Omaha stabbing gives life to others through organ donation
5. Convenience store robbery turns into high-speed pursuit
4. Terence Crawford stripped of IBF belt on technicalities
3. BREAKING: Two people die in apparent-murder suicide at Omaha apartment
2. BREAKING: 24-year-old man dies in NW Omaha homicide
1. BREAKING: Omaha man dies in crash along Interstate 80
WOWT’s Top 6 stories
WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts
6. Omaha South High School swatting call
5. Omaha Police arrest man in 2021 felony child sex abuse case
4. Police warn parents of new iPhone feature on newest iOS update
3. Terence Crawford stripped of welterweight title on technicality
2. Former teacher makes nearly $1M from OnlyFans in under 6 months
1. Principal adopts student sent to his office to be reprimanded
