Top 6 on 6: WOWT’s most-watched videos of November 2023

Viewers turned to 6 News in November for several crime stories, including an Omaha murder-suicide.
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.(WOWT)
By Zane Culjat
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most-watched videos, most-clicked stories, and most-engaged social media posts for November 2023.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. Teen killed in Omaha stabbing gives life to others through organ donation

The teen attacked in a stabbing last week in west Omaha donated his organs after dying in the hospital Friday.

5. Convenience store robbery turns into high-speed pursuit

Omaha Police took one person into custody after a convenience store robbery turned into a high-speed pursuit.

4. Terence Crawford stripped of IBF belt on technicalities

Omaha native Terence 'Bud' Crawford was stripped of one of his five title belts, reports said Friday.

3. BREAKING: Two people die in apparent-murder suicide at Omaha apartment

Omaha Police are investigating after an apparent murder-suicide at a metro apartment Monday.

2. BREAKING: 24-year-old man dies in NW Omaha homicide

Omaha Police are investigating after a 24-year-old man was shot and killed overnight Sunday.

1. BREAKING: Omaha man dies in crash along Interstate 80

An Omaha man died in a crash along Interstate 80 Friday morning.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

Top stories of November 2023
6. Omaha pool customer shocked after subcontractor files lien on unfinished pool
5. Omaha Police respond to gas station robbery turned high-speed pursuit
4. Tuberculosis case confirmed as Douglas Co. declares health emergency
3. How to watch the Nebraska-Maryland football game
2. Iceland preparing evacuations for possible volcanic eruption
1. Terence Crawford stripped of welterweight title on a technicality

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

6. Omaha South High School swatting call

#BREAKING -- Authorities are responding to a situation at Omaha South High School. Details & updates: https://www.wowt.com/2023/11/27/police-respond-omaha-south-high-school/

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Monday, November 27, 2023

5. Omaha Police arrest man in 2021 felony child sex abuse case

Omaha Police say they arrested a man in connection with a felony child abuse case from 2021. Details: https://www.wowt.com/2023/11/10/omaha-police-arrest-man-2021-felony-child-abuse-case/

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Friday, November 10, 2023

4. Police warn parents of new iPhone feature on newest iOS update

Authorities are warning iPhone users of one of the features from the newest iOS update. Details: https://www.wowt.com/2023/11/26/police-warn-parents-new-iphone-feature-after-newest-ios-update/

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Sunday, November 26, 2023

3. Terence Crawford stripped of welterweight title on technicality

BREAKING -- A technicality has apparently stripped boxer Terence Crawford of the title celebrated in the streets of...

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Friday, November 10, 2023

2. Former teacher makes nearly $1M from OnlyFans in under 6 months

The former Missouri teacher said she originally started the OnlyFans account to help pay off her student loans. Details: https://on.wowt6.com/3SuVz25

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Monday, November 6, 2023

1. Principal adopts student sent to his office to be reprimanded

"I just knew that everything happens for a reason." 🤗

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Friday, November 24, 2023
