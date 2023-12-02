Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Dec. 1
This week’s most-viewed coverage included an Omaha murder-suicide and the arrest of an Omaha pool contractor charged with theft by deception.
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Below are 6 News WOWT’s most-watched videos, most-clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, Dec. 1.
WOWT’s Top 6 videos
6. Omaha father accused of killing 10-year-old son appears in court
5. ‘They’re squatters’: AirBnB guests evicted after Omaha woman gets court order
4. Police respond to Omaha South High School
3. Facebook posts lead to Omaha woman’s lawsuit
2. Omaha pool contractor accused of theft by deception turns himself in
1. Two people die in apparent murder-suicide at Omaha apartment
WOWT’s Top 6 stories
WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts
6. Omaha Police identify two found dead in apparent-murder suicide
5. Plattsmouth residents concerned with discolored water
4. Shannen Doherty says cancer has spread to her bones: ‘I don’t want to die’
3. Toddler to celebrate 1st birthday same day as her parents’ funeral following holiday weekend crash
2. ‘A hoax’: Omaha Police confirm South High call a swatting incident
1. Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
