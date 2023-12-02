We are Local
Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Dec. 1

This week’s most-viewed coverage included an Omaha murder-suicide and the arrest of an Omaha pool contractor charged with theft by deception.
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.
By Zane Culjat
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Below are 6 News WOWT’s most-watched videos, most-clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, Dec. 1.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. Omaha father accused of killing 10-year-old son appears in court

An Omaha father accused of killing his 10-year-old son appeared in court for the first time Tuesday.

5. ‘They’re squatters’: AirBnB guests evicted after Omaha woman gets court order

Airbnb guests who had overstayed their welcome — and failed to pay — were evicted from a Papillion property they'd been living at for far too long.

4. Police respond to Omaha South High School

Omaha Police are investigating what is believed to be a hoax shooting call at Omaha South High School Monday afternoon.

3. Facebook posts lead to Omaha woman’s lawsuit

An Omaha woman is suing the administrators of a Facebook page, claiming malicious comments that were posted caused damage to her business.

2. Omaha pool contractor accused of theft by deception turns himself in

An Omaha pool contractor accused of theft by deception turned himself in to the police on Wednesday night.

1. Two people die in apparent murder-suicide at Omaha apartment

Omaha Police are investigating after an apparent murder-suicide at a metro apartment Monday.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

This week's top stories
6. Omaha attorney sentenced to prison for filing false tax returns
5. Nebraska State Patrol arrests woman following Norfolk pursuit
4. Victim of fatal crash on Interstate 80 identified
3. Omaha woman files lawsuit over Facebook comments
2. 'A hoax': Omaha Police confirm South High School call a swatting incident
1. Omaha Police identify two found dead in apparent murder-suicide

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

6. Omaha Police identify two found dead in apparent-murder suicide

BREAKING -- Police have identified the two people found dead in apparent murder-suicide at an Omaha apartment on Monday....

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Tuesday, November 28, 2023

5. Plattsmouth residents concerned with discolored water

Plattsmouth resident Jethro Sheair has hit his boiling point. He’s lived in the area for years and told 6 News nothing...

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Monday, November 27, 2023

4. Shannen Doherty says cancer has spread to her bones: ‘I don’t want to die’

Actress Shannen Doherty says her cancer has spread to her bones. Details: https://on.wowt6.com/3N58DYq

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Wednesday, November 29, 2023

3. Toddler to celebrate 1st birthday same day as her parents’ funeral following holiday weekend crash

A Nebraska child will celebrate her first birthday on Saturday — the same day both her parents will be laid to rest. Details: https://on.wowt6.com/3T9lqgx

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Wednesday, November 29, 2023

2. ‘A hoax’: Omaha Police confirm South High call a swatting incident

#BREAKING -- Authorities are responding to a situation at Omaha South High School. Details & updates: https://www.wowt.com/2023/11/27/police-respond-omaha-south-high-school/

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Monday, November 27, 2023

1. Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update

Authorities are warning iPhone users of one of the features from the newest iOS update. Details: https://www.wowt.com/2023/11/26/police-warn-parents-new-iphone-feature-after-newest-ios-update/

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Sunday, November 26, 2023
