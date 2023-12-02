Suspect rams unmarked Omaha Police cruiser during traffic stop

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A suspect rammed an unmarked Omaha Police cruiser Friday evening.

According to OPD, a sergeant with the gang unit initiated a traffic stop with the overhead lights on, attempting to pull over a vehicle near 42nd and Evans streets around 6:30 p.m.

The vehicle rammed the unmarked car and attempted to flee, prompting a “help an officer” call to be issued. The suspect was quickly taken into custody and the help call was canceled shortly thereafter.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, but OPD confirms neither party sustained any injuries.

