We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Suspect rams unmarked Omaha Police cruiser during traffic stop

An unmarked Omaha Police cruiser was rammed by a suspect Friday.
An unmarked Omaha Police cruiser was rammed by a suspect Friday.(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:01 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A suspect rammed an unmarked Omaha Police cruiser Friday evening.

According to OPD, a sergeant with the gang unit initiated a traffic stop with the overhead lights on, attempting to pull over a vehicle near 42nd and Evans streets around 6:30 p.m.

The vehicle rammed the unmarked car and attempted to flee, prompting a “help an officer” call to be issued. The suspect was quickly taken into custody and the help call was canceled shortly thereafter.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, but OPD confirms neither party sustained any injuries.

---

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police have identified the victim of Thursday morning’s deadly crash along Interstate 80...
Victim of fatal crash on Interstate 80 identified
6 News welcomes Serese Cole back to the Daybreak anchor desk on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023.
Serese Cole returning to 6 News WOWT Daybreak
An Omaha pool contractor was arrested Wednesday on charges of theft, accused of accepting...
Owner of Omaha pool business arrested on charges of theft by deception
An Omaha attorney is headed to federal prison for filing false income tax returns.
Omaha attorney sentenced to prison for filing false tax returns
Airbnb guests who had overstayed their welcome — and failed to pay — were evicted from a...
Omaha Airbnb guests who stayed without paying evicted by court order

Latest News

A vacant house blaze was quickly extinguished by Omaha fire crews Friday afternoon.
Crews respond to vacant house fire in Omaha
Omaha Public Schools could be adding an arboretum to Westview High School, opening new...
OPPD arboretum serves as educational opportunity for young minds
Timing out snow
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cold start to the weekend with light snow showers
Cluster mailboxes in West Omaha have been damaged from what authorities believe to be porch...
Omaha neighbors concerned after several cluster mailboxes broken into