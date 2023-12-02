We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Several Omaha metro wildlife areas to close for managed deer hunts

The year-to-date sales for all deer licenses are also down 0.61% from the same time last year.
The year-to-date sales for all deer licenses are also down 0.61% from the same time last year.(WEAU)
By Zane Culjat
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three Omaha-area nature centers will temporarily close later this month for managed deer hunts.

Boyer Chute National Wildlife Refuge, near Fort Calhoun, will host an antlerless-only muzzleloader deer hunt between Dec. 9 and 17. The refuge will be closed to all other public access during this time. Archery units will remain open, but hunters must wear blaze orange meeting state requirements.

Nebraska hunters may participate in this hunt through either a Statewide Muzzleloader Permit or a Season Choice-Wahoo Unit permit. Hunters must also carry a signed copy of the Boyer Chute Hunting Regulation and Permit Brochure.

DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge’s hunt will take place between Dec. 15 and 18. All refuge roads and nature trails will be closed beyond the visitor center during that time to ensure public safety and clear for a white-tailed deer hunt. The visitor center will remain open Sunday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Iowa or Nebraska hunters interested in participating should contact Peter Rea by phone at (712) 388-4803 or via email at peter_rea@fws.gov.

Fontenelle Forest of Bellevue said in a release Saturday it will also be partially closed for a managed deer hunt between Monday, Dec. 4 and Thursday, Dec. 7. All trails and the Raptor Woodland Refuge will be closed over those four days. The Nature Center building, along with Neale Woods Nature Reserve in Omaha, will remain open. Questions should be directed to Fontenelle by phone at (402) 731-3140.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6 News welcomes Serese Cole back to the Daybreak anchor desk on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023.
Serese Cole returning to 6 News WOWT Daybreak
Should the Office of Juvenile Justice and Louisiana’s Department of Corrections join together...
Owner of Omaha pool business charged with theft by deception
Disgruntled customers of Premier Pools and Spas reacted to the news that the company's owner...
Disgruntled pool customers react to Omaha contractor’s arrest
A STRATCOM gate at Offutt Air Force Base was closed briefly on Wednesday morning, Dec. 11,...
Offutt AFB investigating after lockdown caused by ‘unauthorized vehicle’
An Omaha pool contractor was arrested Wednesday on charges of theft, accused of accepting...
Owner of Omaha pool business arrested on charges of theft by deception

Latest News

NSP investigates Aurora homicide
BREAKING NEWS
One person dies in overnight crash along Interstate 80
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING: 1 dead, 1 hurt in overnight crash on Interstate 80
An Omaha house fire blamed on unattended cooking sent six people to be checked out late Friday.
Omaha cooking fire sends six to hospital for treatment