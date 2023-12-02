Several Omaha metro wildlife areas to close for managed deer hunts

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three Omaha-area nature centers will temporarily close later this month for managed deer hunts.

Boyer Chute National Wildlife Refuge, near Fort Calhoun, will host an antlerless-only muzzleloader deer hunt between Dec. 9 and 17. The refuge will be closed to all other public access during this time. Archery units will remain open, but hunters must wear blaze orange meeting state requirements.

Nebraska hunters may participate in this hunt through either a Statewide Muzzleloader Permit or a Season Choice-Wahoo Unit permit. Hunters must also carry a signed copy of the Boyer Chute Hunting Regulation and Permit Brochure.

DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge’s hunt will take place between Dec. 15 and 18. All refuge roads and nature trails will be closed beyond the visitor center during that time to ensure public safety and clear for a white-tailed deer hunt. The visitor center will remain open Sunday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Iowa or Nebraska hunters interested in participating should contact Peter Rea by phone at (712) 388-4803 or via email at peter_rea@fws.gov.

Fontenelle Forest of Bellevue said in a release Saturday it will also be partially closed for a managed deer hunt between Monday, Dec. 4 and Thursday, Dec. 7. All trails and the Raptor Woodland Refuge will be closed over those four days. The Nature Center building, along with Neale Woods Nature Reserve in Omaha, will remain open. Questions should be directed to Fontenelle by phone at (402) 731-3140.

