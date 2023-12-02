We are Local
OPPD arboretum serves as educational opportunity for young minds

OPS considering adding similar space to Westview High School
Omaha Public Schools could be adding an arboretum to Westview High School, opening new educational opportunities for students.
By John Chapman
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Chris Carpender enjoys taking Angel out for a walk in the Omaha Public Power District’s arboretum at 108th and Blondo Streets.

“I love the paths, (they) go through the trees and you get to see all the different ones,” Carpender said. “They spread out all over this place. They head up to the west and back down towards the interstate. It’s a great place to be.”

The arboretum grew up in 2004 to educate the public about the importance of trees in our community, and to understand safety issues when planting trees around power lines.

“If you plant a maple tree that wants to grow 60 to 80 feet tall adjacent to a power line, here’s what it’s going to look like after we trim your tree,” said OPPD utility forester Mike Norris. “If you plant a smaller crabapple tree underneath the power line, it will never become a problem.”

Norris has worked with OPPD for 26 years. He said the arboretum is also here to educate the public.

“(The trees) help clean the air, they provide shade, wildlife habitat,” he said. “They take up carbon, help reduce carbon in our atmosphere.”

Norris believes Omaha Public Schools setting up an arboretum at Westview High is a good idea to teach young minds about the importance of trees to our environment.

“That education is critical in terms of taking care of our earth,” he said. “It’s very important that kids be able to touch, get hands-on, get their fingers dirty, help plant trees, just be a part of that, be able to embrace the outdoors and learn about the importance that trees do play in our environment.”

There are hundreds of varieties of trees and shrubs in OPPD’s Outdoor Education Center -- and you never know what you’ll learn just walking around the place.

“I never knew so many different trees existed,” Carpender said. “To tell you the truth, it’s a pretty cool place.”

The OPPD Arboretum is one of over 100 affiliates of the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum Program.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

