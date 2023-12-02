We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

One person dies in overnight crash along Interstate 80

One person died and another was hurt in an overnight crash Saturday morning on an Omaha interstate.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person died and another was hurt in an overnight crash Saturday morning on an Omaha interstate.

Officials tell 6 News police were called to Interstate 80 at I Street just before 1 a.m. The crash involved two vehicles in the westbound lanes. One person died at the scene; another was taken to the hospital.

More information is yet to be released.

--

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6 News welcomes Serese Cole back to the Daybreak anchor desk on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023.
Serese Cole returning to 6 News WOWT Daybreak
Should the Office of Juvenile Justice and Louisiana’s Department of Corrections join together...
Owner of Omaha pool business charged with theft by deception
Disgruntled customers of Premier Pools and Spas reacted to the news that the company's owner...
Disgruntled pool customers react to Omaha contractor’s arrest
A STRATCOM gate at Offutt Air Force Base was closed briefly on Wednesday morning, Dec. 11,...
Offutt AFB investigating after lockdown caused by ‘unauthorized vehicle’
An Omaha pool contractor was arrested Wednesday on charges of theft, accused of accepting...
Owner of Omaha pool business arrested on charges of theft by deception

Latest News

BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING: 1 dead, 1 hurt in overnight crash on Interstate 80
An Omaha house fire blamed on unattended cooking sent six people to be checked out late Friday.
Omaha cooking fire sends six to hospital for treatment
Should the Office of Juvenile Justice and Louisiana’s Department of Corrections join together...
Omaha pool contractor charged with deceptive theft bonds out of jail
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.
Top 6 on 6: WOWT’s most-watched videos of November 2023