Omaha pool contractor charged with deceptive theft bonds out of jail

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Hours after an Omaha pool contractor charged with seven counts of theft by deception appeared in Douglas County Court, 6 On Your Side learned he is out of the Douglas County jail after posting bond.

Aaron Stanger, 37, owner of Premier Pool and Spas, turned himself into the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday night. A judge set his bond at $2 million Friday morning, meaning he needed to come up with $200,000 to get out.

Aaron Stanger, owner of Premier Pools and Spas (Omaha Police Dept.)

As part of the bond, Stanger was also ordered to surrender his passport and must not have contact with any of the victims. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 17.

