Omaha Police arrest suspect accused of shooting, killing 17-year-old

(staff)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:24 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police arrested a man in connection to the shooting death of a teenager.

Zadik Motino, 18, was arrested on charges of second-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and prohibited possession of a firearm. He also had an outstanding felony warrant out of Sarpy County.

Zadik Motino, 18.
Zadik Motino, 18.(Omaha Police Department)

On Nov. 18, Omaha Police responded to Sippin’ Sirens bar near 42nd and H streets for a reported shooting. On arrival, officers found 17-year-old Mauricio Chavez of Council Bluffs suffering from a gunshot wound

Chavez was transported by ambulance to Nebraska Medicine with life-saving measures in progress. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

---

A GoFundMe has been set up for Chavez’s family.

