Omaha neighbors concerned after several cluster mailboxes broken into

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It was a normal Thursday evening for Lisa Hyland.

She told 6 News her husband went to check their community mailbox as usual -- but he didn’t find what he was expecting.

“He said that the doors have been broken into and that all the mail was gone,” Hyland said.

The Hylands are not alone. 6 News learned from a nearby post office that eight other boxes were broken into this week in the Seven Pines neighborhood. Some were jammed open. And, while the Hylands are surprised, law enforcement isn’t.

“We do see an increase in package theft from delivery services around the holidays,” Douglas County Sheriff Aaron Hanson said.

As 6 News talked to neighbors, post office workers could be seen removing the mailboxes that thieves stole from.

It was especially upsetting for the Hylands because they were expecting a valuable gift.

“My husband’s birthday is this weekend and I know there was a card in there with a check in it,” Hyland said.

There’s only one thing the Hylands and other neighbors had to say about the incident.

“I’m under the thing that if it’s not yours don’t take it,” Hyland said.

The post office also told 6 News the mailboxes removed will be replaced within a week or two.

