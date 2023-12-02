We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Omaha neighbors concerned after several cluster mailboxes broken into

Cluster mailboxes in West Omaha have been damaged from what authorities believe to be porch pirates.
By Johan Marin
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It was a normal Thursday evening for Lisa Hyland.

She told 6 News her husband went to check their community mailbox as usual -- but he didn’t find what he was expecting.

“He said that the doors have been broken into and that all the mail was gone,” Hyland said.

The Hylands are not alone. 6 News learned from a nearby post office that eight other boxes were broken into this week in the Seven Pines neighborhood. Some were jammed open. And, while the Hylands are surprised, law enforcement isn’t.

“We do see an increase in package theft from delivery services around the holidays,” Douglas County Sheriff Aaron Hanson said.

As 6 News talked to neighbors, post office workers could be seen removing the mailboxes that thieves stole from.

It was especially upsetting for the Hylands because they were expecting a valuable gift.

“My husband’s birthday is this weekend and I know there was a card in there with a check in it,” Hyland said.

There’s only one thing the Hylands and other neighbors had to say about the incident.

“I’m under the thing that if it’s not yours don’t take it,” Hyland said.

The post office also told 6 News the mailboxes removed will be replaced within a week or two.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police have identified the victim of Thursday morning’s deadly crash along Interstate 80...
Victim of fatal crash on Interstate 80 identified
An Omaha pool contractor was arrested Wednesday on charges of theft, accused of accepting...
Owner of Omaha pool business arrested on charges of theft by deception
6 News welcomes Serese Cole back to the Daybreak anchor desk on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023.
Serese Cole returning to 6 News WOWT Daybreak
An Omaha attorney is headed to federal prison for filing false income tax returns.
Omaha attorney sentenced to prison for filing false tax returns
Airbnb guests who had overstayed their welcome — and failed to pay — were evicted from a...
Omaha Airbnb guests who stayed without paying evicted by court order

Latest News

Cluster mailboxes in West Omaha have been damaged from what authorities believe to be porch...
Season for giving also the season for porch pirates
Vivek Ramaswamy is one of two republican presidential candidates to come out against using...
Election 2024: Vivek Ramaswamy speaks out against proposed carbon capture pipelines
Below is a roundup of federal court sentences handed down in the District of Nebraska from...
Grand Island man sentenced to prison for producing child pornography
Businesses along 42nd Street in Omaha celebrated Friday as the bridge across Interstate 80...
Businesses celebrate reopening of 42nd Street bridge in Omaha