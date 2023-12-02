Omaha cooking fire sends six to hospital for treatment

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha house fire blamed on unattended cooking sent six people to be checked out late Friday.

OFD tells 6 News crews were called to a home near 33rd and R Streets just after 9 p.m. Smoke could be seen on arrival and a working fire was declared.

The flames were knocked down within 10 minutes. Everyone inside made it out before crews arrived, but six occupants were transported to an emergency room for treatment of unknown injuries.

Damage is estimated at $52,500.

