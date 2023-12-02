We are Local
NSP investigates Aurora homicide

Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 12:56 PM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a homicide Saturday morning in Aurora that left one person dead and two others injured.

The Aurora Police Department received a report of a stabbing that had occurred at a residence in the 100 block of Fairview Drive in Aurora at 1:20 a.m.

NSP said officers located an adult woman with significant injuries in the driveway of a neighboring house. Officers then found a person holding a knife at the residence referenced in the 911 call. That person complied with officers’ commands and was taken into custody.

A search of the residence then revealed two additional victims inside the home. All three victims were transported to the hospital. One of the victims, identified as 48-year-old Ross Nickolaus, was pronounced dead at the hospital. The woman has since been transported to Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha with serious injuries. The third victim, a juvenile, was treated for minor injuries and released. All three victims had stab wounds.

The suspect, identified as 29-year-old Caleb Arnett was transported to the hospital and treated for minor injuries suffered prior to officers’ arrival. He was then lodged in Hamilton County Jail.

The Aurora Police Department has requested that the Nebraska State Patrol lead the homicide investigation. Arnett has been lodged in jail for first-degree murder and two counts of first-degree assault. The investigation remains ongoing.

