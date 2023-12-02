We are Local
‘Hallelujah’: Woman gets unemployment benefits after spending 11 days on hold

Lisa Craig said she spent 11 days on hold with the unemployment department trying to get her benefits in this Nov. 14 report. (Source: KUSA)
By Cole Sullivan, KUSA via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
THORNTON, Colo. (KUSA) - A Colorado woman says she has finally received her unemployment benefits from the state.

Lisa Craig told KUSA this week that she received a payment in mid-November from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment after spending about 278 hours on hold waiting for answers.

“I was just like hallelujah, praise God,” Craig said. “I literally ran through the house doing a dance.”

Craig initially shared her story last month after spending the equivalent of 11 days on hold waiting for answers about her unemployment benefits since losing her job in May.

She said she had called the department dozens of times but only got a chance to speak to a customer service representative about five times.

“It’s been a nightmare,” Craig said in a Nov. 14 interview. “It is absolutely ridiculous.”

But the day the state finally paid her, she said she slept 12 hours.

“That night I slept the best I slept in months,” Craig said.

However, Craig expressed concern for others who are still stuck without payment after months.

“They are not being good stewards of the money,” she said of the state agency.

State representatives stated in November that the department had moved resources around to help claimants’ experience and given additional training to call center representatives.

Craig said she is continuing to look for a job in marketing.

Copyright 2023 KUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

