Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cold start to the weekend with light snow showers

Emily's Friday night forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clouds have been prevalent through Friday with cold conditions this afternoon... overnight skies will clear and allow temperatures to fall quickly early in the day Saturday. Lows dip to the teens and low 20s, a very cold start!

Cold morning
Cold morning(wowt)

We’ll stay chilly Saturday in the 30s with a chance for returning snow showers Saturday afternoon through the evening. This likely brings only a dusting.

Saturday forecast
Saturday forecast(wowt)
Snow showers
Snow showers(wowt)

Snow chances clear by Sunday but Sunday morning brings the chance for fog... coupled with temperatures in the 20s, this will hold the potential to create some icy areas. We’ll monitor it closely.

Highs begin to rebound next work week after a brief cool down behind a weak Monday system. Plan for a warm up to the 50s by Wednesday.

10 Day Forecast
10 Day Forecast(WOWT)

