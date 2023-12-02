We are Local
David’s Morning Forecast - Cold morning, a few flurries this afternoon

By David Koeller
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:40 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clear skies early this morning allowed temperatures to dip into the upper teens and low 20s making for a very chilly start to the day. We should see a little sunshine to start the day, but clouds will be on the increase throughout the morning, with more clouds than sun for most of the day.

Today's Forecast
Today's Forecast(WOWT)

A few light flurries or showers are possible by the midday hours into the early evening. No real impacts other than a few flakes flying by or a couple drops on your windshield are expected. Any snow would melt quickly with no accumulation. Temperatures will be chilly all day, climbing into the low 30s by Noon, with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Today's High Temperatures
Today's High Temperatures(WOWT)

Any showers or flurries will move out by early evening, with clearing skies overnight. That will lead to another cold start with morning lows in the lower 20s. There may be some patchy fog to start the day as well. Clouds will roll back in during the morning, thickening up by the lunch hour. Some spotty rain or snow showers will be possible once again during the afternoon, but impacts should be limited as temperatures push toward 40 degrees. Any rain or snow showers should move out by early evening with clearing skies once again for the overnight.

Saturday Morning 3 Day Forecast
Saturday Morning 3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

A warmer trend starts to take hold for next week. Highs on Monday push back into the upper 40s to around 50 degrees, putting us a little above average for early December. A cold front will sweep through in the afternoon bringing a slight chance for a couple of showers. A stiff north breeze behind the front will keep Tuesday a bit cooler, but highs should still reach the mid-40s. The warming trend really kicks into gear on Wednesday with highs in the mid-50s, pushing closer to 60 degrees by Thursday.

First Alert 5 Day Forecast
First Alert 5 Day Forecast(WOWT)

The forecast for most of next week is dry, but a storm system enters the picture by the end of the week. At the moment, rain chances appears to increase by Saturday, with some potential for rain to switch over to snow during the course of the upcoming weekend. Given this system is still more than a week out, there are still plenty of unknowns so stay tuned for updates.

