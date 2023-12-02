David’s Evening Forecast - Cloudy and chilly evening, flurries Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a little morning sunshine, clouds thickened up for much of Saturday leaving gray skies and chilly conditions. Some snow showers worked into central and northeastern Nebraska during the late morning and afternoon hours, leaving behind a light coating of snow for areas around Columbus and West Point. Most of that snow will stay north and west of Omaha this evening, though a couple of snow flurries can’t be ruled out through about 8pm. The clouds will stick with us all evening, keeping temperatures from moving much. We’ll eventually fall into the low 30s by about Midnight. The good news is winds will remain light, so wind chills will not be a major concern.

Clouds may actually briefly clear out early on Sunday, allowing temperatures to fall back into the lower 20s. Some patchy fog is possible where skies do clear, so watch out for that heading out the door Sunday morning. The fog shouldn’t stick around too long, and we may actually see a little sunshine in the morning. Clouds roll back in for the afternoon making for another chilly day. Spotty rain or snow showers are once again possible in the afternoon and evening, especially near and west of the Missouri River. Temperatures should top out near 40 degrees, so any snow showers should melt fairly quickly, although it is possible a few locations could pick up another coating of snow. Any accumulation would be on grassy and elevated surfaces, with snow on the roads melting quickly with limited impacts.

Rain and snow showers should move out quickly Sunday evening with another cold night on the way. Temperatures try to rebound a little more on Monday with partly cloudy skies. Highs should reach the upper 40s to around 50 degrees. However, a cold front will sweep through in the afternoon bringing another chance for a few spotty rain showers. The front will also bring some gusty northwest winds for Monday night and Tuesday.

Temperatures on Tuesday will be slightly cooler, but highs still reach the low to mid-40s. A warming trend kicks in for Wednesday with more sunshine, highs likely push into the upper 50s for much of the area. By Thursday, we should actually make a run at 60 degrees. That puts us nearly 20 degrees warmer than average for this time of year. Any chance for additional rain or snow will hold off until the upcoming weekend, nearly a week out. That said, it does appear that at least a mix of rain and snow is possible for next weekend.

