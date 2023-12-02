We are Local
Crews respond to vacant house fire in Omaha

A vacant house blaze was quickly extinguished by Omaha fire crews Friday afternoon.
A vacant house blaze was quickly extinguished by Omaha fire crews Friday afternoon.(KTTC)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:25 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews with the Omaha Fire Department quickly put out a house blaze Friday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to a vacant home in the area of 30th and Charles streets around 4:30 p.m. Friday and immediately declared a working fire after finding smoke on arrival.

The fire was extinguished less than 10 minutes after crews arrived.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but the estimated total loss is around $25,000 in structural damage.

