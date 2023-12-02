We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Crash in south-central Iowa kills two Omaha teens, injures another

Crash in south-central Iowa kills two Omaha teens, injures another
Crash in south-central Iowa kills two Omaha teens, injures another(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRESTON, Iowa (WOWT) - Two Omaha teenagers died and another was hurt in a crash in south-central Iowa Friday evening.

A report from the Iowa State Patrol states a 2008 Ford Explorer, driven by Izabella Martinez, 17, of Omaha, was headed east on U.S. Highway 34 in Union County, east of Creston, around 7 p.m. A Peterbilt semi stopped at a stop sign at the intersection with Iris Avenue before turning left into the intersection; the Ford then hit the grain hopper the semi was carrying.

Martinez and the front passenger, Alex Mauseth, 18, also of Omaha, were both pronounced dead at the scene. Both were wearing seatbelts.

A second passenger, a 14-year-old from Omaha, was taken to the hospital; he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the semi was not hurt.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6 News welcomes Serese Cole back to the Daybreak anchor desk on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023.
Serese Cole returning to 6 News WOWT Daybreak
Should the Office of Juvenile Justice and Louisiana’s Department of Corrections join together...
Owner of Omaha pool business charged with theft by deception
Disgruntled customers of Premier Pools and Spas reacted to the news that the company's owner...
Disgruntled pool customers react to Omaha contractor’s arrest
BREAKING NEWS
One person dies in overnight crash along Interstate 80
An Omaha pool contractor was arrested Wednesday on charges of theft, accused of accepting...
Owner of Omaha pool business arrested on charges of theft by deception

Latest News

Vivek Ramaswamy is one of two republican presidential candidates to come out against using...
Election 2024: Vivek Ramaswamy speaks out against proposed carbon capture pipelines
Garrett Hanika, 35.
Wanted man shot by Lincoln Police officer receives additional citations
Pride Flag
Iowa court affirms hate crime conviction of man who left anti-gay notes at homes with rainbow flags
US Capitol building
How they voted: Nebraska, Iowa representatives on expelling Rep. George Santos