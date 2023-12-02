Crash in south-central Iowa kills two Omaha teens, injures another

CRESTON, Iowa (WOWT) - Two Omaha teenagers died and another was hurt in a crash in south-central Iowa Friday evening.

A report from the Iowa State Patrol states a 2008 Ford Explorer, driven by Izabella Martinez, 17, of Omaha, was headed east on U.S. Highway 34 in Union County, east of Creston, around 7 p.m. A Peterbilt semi stopped at a stop sign at the intersection with Iris Avenue before turning left into the intersection; the Ford then hit the grain hopper the semi was carrying.

Martinez and the front passenger, Alex Mauseth, 18, also of Omaha, were both pronounced dead at the scene. Both were wearing seatbelts.

A second passenger, a 14-year-old from Omaha, was taken to the hospital; he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the semi was not hurt.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.