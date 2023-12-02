Annual Christmas event to bring cheer, highlight North Omaha businesses

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The season’s festivities are coming back to North Omaha.

The Empowerment Network’s annual Christmas In the Village event happens Saturday at 24th and Lake streets.

“We welcome everyone to come down, bring their family, bring their friends, their children,” community development Vice President Vicki Quaites-Ferris said.

There will be plenty of free activities the family can enjoy, like horse-drawn carriage rides, live holiday music, and the kids can visit Mr. and Mrs. Clause.

However, organizers said sharing the holiday cheer is only part of what it brings. Its goal is also to give North Omaha businesses the chance to interact with new customers.

“There are several businesses that make their most revenue during this time of the season as well,” Quaites-Ferris said. “To bring thousands of people down in this area has been something that we really appreciate.”

This is during ongoing efforts to invest in North Omaha, creating jobs, adding businesses, and attracting tourists to the area through the North Omaha Village Revitalization Plan.

“There’s a number of funding that’s going to be coming into North Omaha, but we don’t want to wait until those fundings arrive,” Quaites-Ferris said. “We want it to continue to just build the momentum and build on the momentum, and I think Christmas In the Village gives us that opportunity to do that.”

All for the sake of helping build up a community.

Christmas In the Village goes from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at 24th and Lake Streets. Again, it’s free to enter.

