We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Annual Christmas event to bring cheer, highlight North Omaha businesses

The Empowerment Network is getting set to host "Christmas in the Village" in north Omaha on Saturday.
By Joe Harris
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The season’s festivities are coming back to North Omaha.

The Empowerment Network’s annual Christmas In the Village event happens Saturday at 24th and Lake streets.

“We welcome everyone to come down, bring their family, bring their friends, their children,” community development Vice President Vicki Quaites-Ferris said.

There will be plenty of free activities the family can enjoy, like horse-drawn carriage rides, live holiday music, and the kids can visit Mr. and Mrs. Clause.

However, organizers said sharing the holiday cheer is only part of what it brings. Its goal is also to give North Omaha businesses the chance to interact with new customers.

“There are several businesses that make their most revenue during this time of the season as well,” Quaites-Ferris said. “To bring thousands of people down in this area has been something that we really appreciate.”

This is during ongoing efforts to invest in North Omaha, creating jobs, adding businesses, and attracting tourists to the area through the North Omaha Village Revitalization Plan.

“There’s a number of funding that’s going to be coming into North Omaha, but we don’t want to wait until those fundings arrive,” Quaites-Ferris said. “We want it to continue to just build the momentum and build on the momentum, and I think Christmas In the Village gives us that opportunity to do that.”

All for the sake of helping build up a community.

Christmas In the Village goes from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at 24th and Lake Streets. Again, it’s free to enter.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police have identified the victim of Thursday morning’s deadly crash along Interstate 80...
Victim of fatal crash on Interstate 80 identified
6 News welcomes Serese Cole back to the Daybreak anchor desk on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023.
Serese Cole returning to 6 News WOWT Daybreak
An Omaha pool contractor was arrested Wednesday on charges of theft, accused of accepting...
Owner of Omaha pool business arrested on charges of theft by deception
An Omaha attorney is headed to federal prison for filing false income tax returns.
Omaha attorney sentenced to prison for filing false tax returns
Airbnb guests who had overstayed their welcome — and failed to pay — were evicted from a...
Omaha Airbnb guests who stayed without paying evicted by court order

Latest News

The Empowerment Network is getting set to host "Christmas in the Village" in north Omaha on...
Omaha's Empowerment Network hosting 'Christmas in the Village' Saturday
Omaha Public Schools could be adding an arboretum to Westview High School, opening new...
OPPD arboretum serves as educational opportunity for young minds
Lauritzen Gardens in Omaha is hosting its '12 Days of Winter.'
Lauritzen Gardens holiday displays drawing plenty of visitors
Lauritzen Gardens in Omaha is hosting its '12 Days of Winter.'
Lauritzen Gardens in Omaha hosting '12 Days of Winter'