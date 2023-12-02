We are Local
Annual Aksarben Holiday Market attracts large crowds

Saturday marked the return of Aksarben Village's Holiday Market, sponsored by Physicians Mutual.
By Erin Hartley
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Saturday kicked off day one of the annual Aksarben Village Holiday Market, sponsored by Physicians Mutual.

Shoppers could browse through dozens of vendor pop-ups, purchasing anything from candles to baked goods.

The event itself is free and the money spent by shoppers goes directly to the vendors.

“It’s nice too because we’re able to have a lot of our regular Farmer’s Market vendors be here, but also get a lot of new faces every year. Because it’s shorter. It’s only a weekend, it’s only seven hours or so each day, so it’s not a full 24 week season like the Farmers Market. So we get a lot of new folks in too, which is really great,” says Event Marketing Coordinator Maggie Winton.

The market runs the same time on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will feature a very special guest: Santa Claus will be there from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to take pictures with anybody who’s on the nice list.

