We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Animal shelter’s longest resident adopted after waiting nearly 300 days to find forever home

Gibson, a 4-year-old Labrador retriever mix, was adopted last month after spending nearly 300...
Gibson, a 4-year-old Labrador retriever mix, was adopted last month after spending nearly 300 days at a Florida animal shelter.(Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - An animal shelter in Florida says its longest resident has finally found a forever home.

According to the Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare, Gibson, a 4-year-old Labrador retriever mix, was adopted last month after spending nearly 300 days at the shelter.

“We have some great news to share ... our longest resident was adopted,” the team shared. “They say that 11/11 is a lucky day, and for Gibson, that couldn’t have been more true.”

The animal care team said Gibson had been staying with them for almost 10 months before being adopted by the Wingard family.

“Waiting very patiently to go home to his forever family ... Finally, Gibson’s wish for a family came true,” the team said.

Gibson’s new mom even shared an update about the pup’s first few days once home.

“He’s adjusting very well and is now tuckered out beside me on the couch snoring away,” she said. “He’s such a sweet boy, and I am forever thankful to y’all for trusting us with him.”

The animal welfare team said they are “over the moon” to see Gibson thriving in his new home and thanked the Wingards for adding him to their family.

“We are so grateful to the Wingards for opening up their home and their hearts to Gibson!” the team said. “Thank you again to the Wingards for giving Gibson his second chance.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6 News welcomes Serese Cole back to the Daybreak anchor desk on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023.
Serese Cole returning to 6 News WOWT Daybreak
Should the Office of Juvenile Justice and Louisiana’s Department of Corrections join together...
Owner of Omaha pool business charged with theft by deception
Disgruntled customers of Premier Pools and Spas reacted to the news that the company's owner...
Disgruntled pool customers react to Omaha contractor’s arrest
A STRATCOM gate at Offutt Air Force Base was closed briefly on Wednesday morning, Dec. 11,...
Offutt AFB investigating after lockdown caused by ‘unauthorized vehicle’
An Omaha pool contractor was arrested Wednesday on charges of theft, accused of accepting...
Owner of Omaha pool business arrested on charges of theft by deception

Latest News

Multiple homeless people shot in shooting near Charleston, US-95
1 killed, 4 injured in shooting near a homeless camp in Las Vegas
BREAKING NEWS
One person dies in overnight crash along Interstate 80
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING: 1 dead, 1 hurt in overnight crash on Interstate 80
A family is demanding answers after a 5-year-old girl was left alone on a school bus for hours...
5-year-old left alone on school bus for hours, father says