17 Creighton sweeps Colgate, forcing rematch with Minnesota in the second round

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Bluejays extended their 15-match win streak into the NCAA tournament, as Creighton picked up their 16th consecutive win with a three-set victory (25-19, 25-23, 25-20) over Colgate in the first round.

After being down 1-2 early in the opening frame, Creighton took the lead 3-2 and never looked back. Colgate got within three (16-13) but never regained the lead.

The second set was a different story. There were 12 ties and six lead changes in set two. The Bluejays held a 20-16 lead, but the Raiders tied the game at 22-all and 23-all. Senior middle blocker Kiana Schmitt and 2022 Big East Player of the Year Norah Sis recorded the final two kills to put the Jays up 2-0 in the match.

In the third set, Creighton converted its fourth match point to secure their spot in the second round.

Sis tallied a match-high 12 kills, six of which came in the final frame. Ava Martin, in her first NCAA Tournament victory, recorded nine kills. Schmitt also contributed nine kills for the Bluejays.

For the second time this season, Creighton will face off against Minnesota. The last time they met, the Jays beat the Gophers in five sets in Minneapolis, without Sis.

When it comes to the NCAA tournament, Minnesota has cut Creighton’s season short each of the three times the programs have met in the postseason.

The Bluejays’ second-round match with the Gophers will begin at 6:30 p.m. CT at D.J. Sokol Arena.

