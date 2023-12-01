We are Local
University of Nebraska names Kabourek as interim president

Chris Kabourek will take over as the University of Nebraska System's interim president.
Chris Kabourek will take over as the University of Nebraska System's interim president.
By Nick Stavas
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The University of Nebraska System has found its new short-term leader.

Chris Kabourek will take on the role of interim president at NU, filling the vacancy that will be left by current President Ted Carter, who is departing for Ohio State University on Dec. 31.

Kabourek is a David City, Neb., native and holds degrees from both University of Nebraska-Kearney and Nebraska-Lincoln. In 2018, he took over as CFO, overseeing all financial services that support the NU system.

Chris Kabourek, named interim president of the University of Nebraska System
Chris Kabourek, named interim president of the University of Nebraska System(University of Nebraska)

“Chris loves Nebraska, he loves the University of Nebraska and he has told us he will do whatever he can to help the institution. That’s the kind of leadership and commitment we need as we move forward with our plans to take the University of Nebraska to a new level of excellence,” NU Board of Regents Chairman Tim Clare said in a press release. “Our university will be in good hands at this important juncture.”

After Carter announced his exit from Nebraska to become the next president at Ohio State in August, the Board of Regents began conducting its search for a permanent president.

That search continues as Kabourek steps up to provide leadership in the meantime. In taking the role as interim president, Kabourek will not be a candidate for the permanent position.

“The Board of Regents has made an outstanding selection in Chris Kabourek,” Carter said in the release. “I’ve relied on Chris for candid advice and creative solutions time and again over the past four years. He cares deeply about students and understands the great responsibility and opportunity that come with stewarding precious Nebraska resources. I know Chris will keep this university moving in the right direction.”

Kabourek’s will assume the position as interim president Jan. 1.

